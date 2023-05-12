Satin billows over a dream in suburban Utah, where a community college project transformed into a fashion business worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — overnight.

Driving the news: Provo dressmaker Teresa Jack is scrambling to fill orders for a party dress she designed last year and planned to create a business plan as part of an entrepreneurship class this spring at Salt Lake Community College.

Instead, her videos of the dresses went viral on TikTok, and her assignment is becoming a lucrative career.

Two simple features made the knee-length dress stand out, Jack told Axios:

A stretchy "shield" allows the wearer to spin the skirt to a full circle without showing their underwear;

Its full-size pockets are hidden in the folds of satin — a rarity in women's formalwear — and they're sewn for even weight distribution to avoid tugging at the waist.

Catch up quick: Jack posted about the dress on TikTok in late January to seek potential customers for a focus group — her first assignment in SLCC's "Everyday Entrepreneurship" program.

Thousands saw the video and many tried to order the dress, but Jack didn't have the capital to start manufacturing; it seemed she'd launched her business without meaning to.

"Three days after we started class, she called in tears: 'I need $1,500 to order some dresses,'" her teacher Jon Beutler told Axios.

Of note: Jack almost didn't sign up for SLCC's course because she didn't have enough cash to pay the $600 tuition and order a sample of the dress. Beutler secured a last-minute scholarship to enroll.

What happened: After a quick scan of fundraising options — "Credit cards? Do you have any savings? A rich uncle?" Beutler asked — Jack opened for pre-orders.

She posted another video of her friend twirling in the three-sizes-too-big sample dress at the Utah State Capitol, linked an order form on her profile and went to bed.

She awoke to find more than a million views on the video and hundreds of orders, pre-paid in full.

The intrigue: Jack credits TikTok's algorithm for the unexpected exposure, most of which came from users who don't follow her.

To keep the buzz alive, Jack flew to her family's home in New York City for spring break, posted a Craigslist ad for dancers and paid them $35 an hour to throw on sample dresses and pirouette around Manhattan for short videos that also have hundreds of thousands of views.

TikTok is an underrated business tool, Jack says — if you know how to use it. She said she "learned the language of TikTok" from a past job with a startup and has long been interested in marketing dynamics on social media.

The big picture: That fused with her decades of experience sewing and designing clothes as a cosplaying theater kid to bring about Chelsea Reece — the business name Jack finally settled on weeks after it accidentally launched.

"I can't be sure about much in life, but I am sure that this is exactly what I was put on earth to do," she said. "It's the accumulation of all of my skills and all of my dreams in my life."

Details: The dresses cost $250 and are sold in about 10 different colors.

You can also buy matching dog bows and leashes.

The latest: Chelsea Reece has amassed about $200,000 in revenue, Jack said, and fans are following along with her business education.

What's next: The first orders are arriving next week at a Lindon warehouse Beutler helped Jack rent, and Jack expects to introduce new styles in the next month or so.