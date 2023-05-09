The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week it was awarding the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) $60 million to switch out old light rail cars on the TRAX Blue Line.

Driving the news: UTA was one of six nationwide transit agencies to receive the funding last Friday as part of the Federal Transit Authority’s Rail Vehicle Replacement program, according to the transportation department.

The money will allow UTA to replace 20 "high-floor" rail cars that require passengers to climb stairs from the platform to get on and off TRAX, which includes stops between Salt Lake City and Draper.

Why it matters: Transportation officials anticipate replacing the rail cars will improve their accessibility and safety.

What they're saying: "This project will ensure UTA’s light rail system remains viable for at least another twenty-five years, while improving local community accessibility and safety," UTA said in a statement.