Transportation department awards Utah $60M to replace light rail cars
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week it was awarding the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) $60 million to switch out old light rail cars on the TRAX Blue Line.
Driving the news: UTA was one of six nationwide transit agencies to receive the funding last Friday as part of the Federal Transit Authority’s Rail Vehicle Replacement program, according to the transportation department.
- The money will allow UTA to replace 20 "high-floor" rail cars that require passengers to climb stairs from the platform to get on and off TRAX, which includes stops between Salt Lake City and Draper.
Why it matters: Transportation officials anticipate replacing the rail cars will improve their accessibility and safety.
What they're saying: "This project will ensure UTA’s light rail system remains viable for at least another twenty-five years, while improving local community accessibility and safety," UTA said in a statement.
