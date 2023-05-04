Last Friday night, I stumbled out of Bar X after celebrating my friend's 30th birthday when I noticed a bright orange taco truck parked out front.

Details: Diego's Tacos offers a variety of Guadalajara-style street tacos topped with cilantro, onions and green or red salsa for $2.25 each.

The late-night truck sets up shop Fridays and Saturdays starting at 10pm until around 2am.

The menu includes barbacoa de res and refreshments like aguas de jamaica and horchata to help you hydrate after a night of bar hopping.

What I got: I ordered two carne asada tacos, while my boyfriend got two al pastor tacos.

We had devoured them by the time we walked to our next stop at Quarters Arcade Bar.

The bottom line: If you're hungry after a night downtown, these hit the spot.