Diego's Tacos is a late-night in Salt Lake City staple
Last Friday night, I stumbled out of Bar X after celebrating my friend's 30th birthday when I noticed a bright orange taco truck parked out front.
Details: Diego's Tacos offers a variety of Guadalajara-style street tacos topped with cilantro, onions and green or red salsa for $2.25 each.
- The late-night truck sets up shop Fridays and Saturdays starting at 10pm until around 2am.
- The menu includes barbacoa de res and refreshments like aguas de jamaica and horchata to help you hydrate after a night of bar hopping.
What I got: I ordered two carne asada tacos, while my boyfriend got two al pastor tacos.
- We had devoured them by the time we walked to our next stop at Quarters Arcade Bar.
The bottom line: If you're hungry after a night downtown, these hit the spot.
