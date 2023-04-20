Data: Utah Department of Health and Human Services; Note: Utah started issuing medical cannabis cards in March 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three years after Utah launched its medical cannabis program, the initiative is rolling along.

By the numbers: Nearly 70,000 Utahns hold medical marijuana cards as of April 1. That's a 45% increase from the same time last year, Richard Oborn, director of the Center for Medical Cannabis at the state health department, told Axios.

The program generated $118.7 million in medical cannabis sales in 2022, he added.

What they're saying: "There are a lot of people that have been learning more about medical cannabis as a treatment, and they have exhausted other treatments," Oborn said.

He also attributes an increase in providers who are able to recommend the product to patients.

Between the weeds: The top qualifying conditions for eligible cardholders is persistent pain, followed by nausea and cancer, per a state health department report.

What's next: Major changes to state-level cannabis policy through SB 137 will allow Utahns more accessibility to medical cannabis.