A Burgertory Classic cheeseburger with Omen Rings at Burgertory Gore-met Burgers in West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A new burger joint in West Valley City is taking grindhouse to a new level with horror-themed dishes and decor.

Driving the news: Burgertory Gore-met Burgers has been serving up its monstrous sandwiches since opening two weeks ago at an address it calls 3197 "Redblood" (Redwood) Road.

Zoom in: The menu itself is a fright fest with sandwiches like The Exorswiss and Mushrooms, The Van Helsing (garlic burger), The Hellraiser (jalapeno and habanero aioli), and Baconstein's Monster.

Vegetarians can enjoy the Creature From The Black Legume and Last House Salad On The Left.

Young diners can order Children Of The Corndog, Invasion of the Chicken Tenders and more.

Get smart: One of the most popular menu items is Dracula's Casserole — macaroni and cheese with Sriracha bacon, owner Jeremy Sundeaus told Axios.

The intrigue: The restaurant is decked out in the biggest collection of horror movie posters you'll ever see without activating a gag reflex.

Sundeaus carefully selected them for minimal blood and guts.

Erin's brain bubble: My Burgertory Classic ($9.99) and Omen Rings ($7) were delectable — and huge, so empty your stomach with some Dario Argento before you place your order.