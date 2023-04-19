Horror-themed burger joint serves up the flesh in Utah
A new burger joint in West Valley City is taking grindhouse to a new level with horror-themed dishes and decor.
Driving the news: Burgertory Gore-met Burgers has been serving up its monstrous sandwiches since opening two weeks ago at an address it calls 3197 "Redblood" (Redwood) Road.
Zoom in: The menu itself is a fright fest with sandwiches like The Exorswiss and Mushrooms, The Van Helsing (garlic burger), The Hellraiser (jalapeno and habanero aioli), and Baconstein's Monster.
- Vegetarians can enjoy the Creature From The Black Legume and Last House Salad On The Left.
- Young diners can order Children Of The Corndog, Invasion of the Chicken Tenders and more.
Get smart: One of the most popular menu items is Dracula's Casserole — macaroni and cheese with Sriracha bacon, owner Jeremy Sundeaus told Axios.
The intrigue: The restaurant is decked out in the biggest collection of horror movie posters you'll ever see without activating a gag reflex.
- Sundeaus carefully selected them for minimal blood and guts.
Erin's brain bubble: My Burgertory Classic ($9.99) and Omen Rings ($7) were delectable — and huge, so empty your stomach with some Dario Argento before you place your order.
