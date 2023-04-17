Four low-water ground covers to replace your grass
Garden season is (finally) upon us, so now is the time to look at replacing some of your grass.
- We've found some low-growing groundcover plants to keep things vibrant without wasting water.
Why it matters: Turfgrass — particularly the thirsty Kentucky bluegrass that fills most Utah lawns — tends to invite water waste, according to USU's water-wise landscaping guide.
- It goes brown in drought faster than most other landscape plants, and doesn't immediately show stress from overwatering.
- While turfgrass is useful in areas with a lot of foot traffic, it isn't necessary to cover a whole landscape.
Here are some low-water ground covers to prevent erosion and avoid "heat islands" from sunlight reflecting off plant-less gravel.
- Our thought bubble: Local garden centers have been more reliable suppliers than big box chains in my experience. I usually start with Butterfield Gardens Ground Cover in Sandy.
Creeping thyme
The shortest varieties grow barely a half-inch tall and most withstand some foot traffic, making them a great choice between stepping stones and other spots that might see footprints.
- Red creeping thyme has glossy, dark green leaves that turn purplish in winter with a midsummer flush of dark pink flowers that last longer than many garden blooms.
- Woolly Thyme is a lighter green and is more resilient and thicker than Red Creeping — but doesn't have flowers.
Sedum
There is a huge variety of this rubbery succulent, with foliage ranging from bright yellows and greens to deep red — and many have flowers.
- Most groundcover sedums are 2-3 inches tall, reaching 6-7 inches with flowers.
- I've had the most success with undivided trays of "rooftop" sedum mixes, which combine colors and textures. But flats of individual plants are often cheaper and more uniform if you're filling a big area.
Sulphur buckwheat
It's native to Utah, attractive almost all year, and mine have survived scorching summers more reliably than any other low-growing plant.
- The mat of darkish-green leaves turns reddish to purple in fall and winter, and in summer sprouts dramatic yellow pom poms that fade to orange and tan during the dog days.
- Yes, but: The flowers make it too tall for stepping over. Set it a few inches back from a path.
Pink pussy toes
I had misgivings about this Utah-native darling because it's found at higher elevations, and I expected it to struggle with my stingy watering schedule. But it has cooked without complaint on a sunny site.
- This small plant holds tight to the ground until late spring, when the eponymous flowers appear.
- It doesn't cover a lot of ground, but planted en masse it adds a streak of silver-to-seafoam color contrast to your garden.
This article originates from the Great Salt Lake Collaboration, a solutions journalism initiative designed to inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.