We recently asked readers to share suggestions for Utah's official state aroma and most of you responded: essential oils.

Context: It's no surprise considering two major essential oil companies, Young Living and doTERRA, are headquartered in state.

Brian L. suggested "lavender and patchouli, the scents that dominate downtown during the Young Living and Doterra conventions."

Meanwhile, Braley D. said: "Every essential oil. All at once."

Driving the news: The question came after New Mexico lawmakers openly considered legislation to make the green roasted chile their state's official scent.

The intrigue: A few of you put forward "lake stink," "pollution" and "inversion soup" — a nod to Utah's air quality issues.