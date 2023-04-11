27 mins ago - News
Utah's (unofficial) aroma is essential oils, readers say
We recently asked readers to share suggestions for Utah's official state aroma and most of you responded: essential oils.
Context: It's no surprise considering two major essential oil companies, Young Living and doTERRA, are headquartered in state.
- Brian L. suggested "lavender and patchouli, the scents that dominate downtown during the Young Living and Doterra conventions."
- Meanwhile, Braley D. said: "Every essential oil. All at once."
Driving the news: The question came after New Mexico lawmakers openly considered legislation to make the green roasted chile their state's official scent.
The intrigue: A few of you put forward "lake stink," "pollution" and "inversion soup" — a nod to Utah's air quality issues.
- Colt S. suggested "creosote after a desert rainstorm. There is no better smell."
- Lou D. recommended fry sauce or honey.
