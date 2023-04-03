The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new temple locations Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson shared during the weekend's General Conference.

Details: Six are planned in the United States, four in Latin America, three in Asia and the remaining two in Canada and Germany.

The big picture: More than half the new temples are going to North America and Europe — in contrast to those announced in the fall, when most went to Latin America and Asia.

None of the new temples announced in the past year are in Utah.

Here's some other news from General Conference:

Leadership: The church revealed new leaders in some of its governing bodies, with two of particular interest.

Brad R. Wilcox — a BYU religion professor who has made controversial statements on race and people of other faiths — was promoted within the leadership ranks over church programming for teen boys.

Emily Belle Freeman, a popular Instagrammer and podcaster, is the new Young Women's President, overseeing church activities for teen girls.

Money: The church did not disclose the amount of its wealth or comment on recent federal action against its previous investment practices while sharing its auditing report, The Salt Lake Tribune wrote.

In February, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined the church $5 million for creating shell companies to hide the full amount of a $32 billion portfolio from the public.

The church's total wealth was estimated to exceed $100 billion as of 2019.

Of note: Of about 30 talks, two were given by women.