The Gwyft that keeps on giving

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson Friday after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her over a 2016 skiing accident in Park City. Paltrow was awarded the $1 for which she had countersued. Photo: Rick Bowmer, Associated Press via Getty Images

Have you recovered from the Gwyneth Paltrow-Terry Sanderson ski crash trial in Park City?

Yeah, neither have we.

Here are some of the most viral memes and themes from the Trial Of The … well, maybe not The Century, but at least The First Quarter Moon In Cancer:

The unbearable whiteness of skiing

"This is officially the whitest trial of all time," Daily Show writer Dan Amira remarked as the New York Post summarized the stakes of the lawsuit: "Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash victim can't enjoy wine tastings due to injuries."

That, along with the general bougie spectacle, became the theme of the trial, spawning parody videos, photo commentary and an SNL mention over the weekend.

By the numbers: As of last winter, about 89% of U.S. skiers were white, according to research from the National Ski Areas Association.

The Clark Kent guy

The trial hoisted high the star of Salt Lake City attorney James Egan, who was on Paltrow's legal team.

After a flood of comparisons to Superman alter-ego Clark Kent, Egan has become an Internet crush.

In his side gig as a musician, Egan's Spotify listener count rose from 13 last week to about 4,300 as of Sunday.

A medical malpractice specialist at the SLC firm Epperson & Owens, Egan has said it's "weird" to be compared to Clark Kent — but the University of Utah is proud to claim him as an alum.

The memes

Paltrow's alleged parting whisper to Sanderson — "I wish you well" — has taken on a life of its own.

The internet enjoyed the illustrations of Irving Scher, the expert witness in biomechanics who decided the case for at least one juror, ABC News reports.

💭 Erin's thought bubble: Paltrow's trial fashion also got a lot of attention, but "I saw Goopy Proctor with the Devil" was my fave.

What to watch: Sanderson's legal team is considering asking a judge for a new trial or appealing the jury's verdict, FOX 13 reported.