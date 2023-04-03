2 hours ago - News

The Gwyft that keeps on giving

Erin Alberty
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her over a skiing accident.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson Friday after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her over a 2016 skiing accident in Park City. Paltrow was awarded the $1 for which she had countersued. Photo: Rick Bowmer, Associated Press via Getty Images

Have you recovered from the Gwyneth Paltrow-Terry Sanderson ski crash trial in Park City?

  • Yeah, neither have we.

Here are some of the most viral memes and themes from the Trial Of The … well, maybe not The Century, but at least The First Quarter Moon In Cancer:

The unbearable whiteness of skiing

"This is officially the whitest trial of all time," Daily Show writer Dan Amira remarked as the New York Post summarized the stakes of the lawsuit: "Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash victim can't enjoy wine tastings due to injuries."

The Clark Kent guy

The trial hoisted high the star of Salt Lake City attorney James Egan, who was on Paltrow's legal team.

The memes
  • Paltrow's alleged parting whisper to Sanderson — "I wish you well" — has taken on a life of its own.

💭 Erin's thought bubble: Paltrow's trial fashion also got a lot of attention, but "I saw Goopy Proctor with the Devil" was my fave.

What to watch: Sanderson's legal team is considering asking a judge for a new trial or appealing the jury's verdict, FOX 13 reported.

  • Yes, but: His attorneys did not discuss the possible legal grounds for a redo.
avatar

