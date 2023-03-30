Uber's new electric ride service expands into Salt Lake City
Uber is now providing Salt Lakers the ability to request an electric vehicle to get to their destination.
Details: Called Comfort Electric, the price point is between that of an Uber Comfort and Uber Black.
- Ride-share customers can expect to get picked up in Teslas, Polestars or a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Uber says.
Flashback: The latest service offering comes less than two years after Uber announced a partnership with Hertz to provide 50,000 Teslas exclusively for its drivers to rent by 2023.
The big picture: The expansion of the EV service into Salt Lake City, and 13 other North American cities, is part of the company's push to become emission-free in the U.S. and Europe by 2030.
Be smart: Uber is offering a 25% discount — up to $10 off — for riders who request the Comfort Electric option between April 11-30, with the code: GOELECTRIC**.
Kim's thought bubble: Although public transit is my first choice, I'd feel slightly better about hailing an electric car to avoid the hassle of finding parking in SLC's growing downtown area.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.