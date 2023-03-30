Uber is now providing Salt Lakers the ability to request an electric vehicle to get to their destination.

Details: Called Comfort Electric, the price point is between that of an Uber Comfort and Uber Black.

Ride-share customers can expect to get picked up in Teslas, Polestars or a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Uber says.

Flashback: The latest service offering comes less than two years after Uber announced a partnership with Hertz to provide 50,000 Teslas exclusively for its drivers to rent by 2023.

The big picture: The expansion of the EV service into Salt Lake City, and 13 other North American cities, is part of the company's push to become emission-free in the U.S. and Europe by 2030.

Be smart: Uber is offering a 25% discount — up to $10 off — for riders who request the Comfort Electric option between April 11-30, with the code: GOELECTRIC**.

Kim's thought bubble: Although public transit is my first choice, I'd feel slightly better about hailing an electric car to avoid the hassle of finding parking in SLC's growing downtown area.