Salt Lake Temple renovations delayed, projected to be complete in '26

A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square. Photo courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Renovations on the Salt Lake Temple are now expected to be completed by 2026 after facing "unexpected challenges," The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced last week.

What's happening: The Salt Lake Temple, built in 1893, closed in late-2019 to undergo significant remodeling and seismic upgrades.

  • The revamp originally was planned to take four years, but in 2021, church leaders said the project would be delayed, with an expected completion date in 2025.

Why it matters: Temple Square is one of the most-visited destinations in Utah, welcoming between 3 and 5 million visitors each year before its closure, according to Visit Salt Lake.

  • The upgrades also aim to make Temple Square more accessible to people with disabilities.

What they're saying: Construction "of the iconic Salt Lake Temple continues at a deliberate and measured pace," the church said in a news release. "However, when working with historic structures such as this pioneer-era temple, unexpected challenges are inevitable."

What's next: Projects on the northwest corner of Temple Square will be finished in early fall, per the church.

  • The final completion date and the Salt Lake Temple's open house schedule have yet to be announced.

Flashback: Shortly after renovations began, a golden trumpet — part of the temple's Angel Moroni statue — fell off when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City in 2020.

