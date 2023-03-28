A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square. Photo courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Renovations on the Salt Lake Temple are now expected to be completed by 2026 after facing "unexpected challenges," The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced last week.

What's happening: The Salt Lake Temple, built in 1893, closed in late-2019 to undergo significant remodeling and seismic upgrades.

The revamp originally was planned to take four years, but in 2021, church leaders said the project would be delayed, with an expected completion date in 2025.

Why it matters: Temple Square is one of the most-visited destinations in Utah, welcoming between 3 and 5 million visitors each year before its closure, according to Visit Salt Lake.

The upgrades also aim to make Temple Square more accessible to people with disabilities.

What they're saying: Construction "of the iconic Salt Lake Temple continues at a deliberate and measured pace," the church said in a news release. "However, when working with historic structures such as this pioneer-era temple, unexpected challenges are inevitable."

What's next: Projects on the northwest corner of Temple Square will be finished in early fall, per the church.

The final completion date and the Salt Lake Temple's open house schedule have yet to be announced.

Flashback: Shortly after renovations began, a golden trumpet — part of the temple's Angel Moroni statue — fell off when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City in 2020.