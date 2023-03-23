Ski etiquette and Gwyneth Paltrow on trial in Park City

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom on March 21, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. Photo: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Image

A radiologist on Wednesday showed jurors X-rays and brain scans of a retired optometrist who is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for a 2016 ski collision he says left him with long-term injuries and brain damage.

Driving the news: The testimony came a day after the trial against Paltrow got underway in a Park City, Utah courtroom. Terry Sanderson, 76, is seeking $300,000 in damages.

What they're saying: Wendell Gibby, a neuropsychologist, said brain images suggest it's improbable that Sanderson crashed into Paltrow.

The head trauma likely resulted from a skier slamming into Sanderson, Gibby said, adding, "The rib fractures certainly corroborate that there was enough force to cause a head injury."

"After his accident, [Sanderson] deteriorated abruptly. And many of the activities that he used to do, he stopped doing," the physician said.

Flashback: Sanderson sued Paltrow in 2019, accusing the Goop founder of being "out of control" on the ski hill at Deer Valley Resort, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Paltrow denied the allegations and countersued, claiming Sanderson collided into her, and suggesting he's trying to capitalize on her fame to get her to "pay him millions," per court documents. She is seeking the cost of her lawyer fees.

Between the lines: "At its core, the case hinges on skiing etiquette," The New York Times reports. "Both Ms. Paltrow and Mr. Sanderson have claimed that they were the downhill skier and therefore had the right of way on the beginner's run."