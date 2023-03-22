19 mins ago - News

Meet BYU's new president

Erin Alberty
C. Shane Reese. Photo courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brigham Young University's academic vice president C. Shane Reese will become the new president of the Provo school, operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

  • Kevin Worthen, who was in the role since 2014, will step down in May, church leaders announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: BYU, called "the Lord's university" by many church members, sets cultural norms for much of the intermountain west, from attitudes about beards to caffeinated soda.

What we know: Reese has been connected to some newsworthy developments at BYU.

  • He oversaw the elimination of gender-affirming voice therapy at the campus speech clinic last year, citing church instructions to "counsel against social transition," Religion News Service reported.
  • He also led the committee in 2021 that found many students of color felt "isolated and unsafe" due to racism at BYU and recommended the creation of a diversity office.

Of note: Reese promoted a "gospel methodology" in a speech last year that emphasized BYU faculty would be evaluated on how they were "fortifying the institutions of family, religion and constitutional government."

  • A few months earlier, church leaders announced that employees' loyalty to the church would be reviewed in greater detail, specifically asking whether staff support "teachings on marriage, family, and gender."
  • In the months since, faculty at BYU and other schools have raised concerns that the church agenda could compromise the university's academic freedom and rigor. Some employees at other church-affiliated schools have been fired without explanation.
