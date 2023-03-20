30 mins ago - Things to Do

Utah celebrates spring equinox with parties, concerts and reflection

Erin Alberty
Yellow crocuses bloom in front of a yucca with pink thyme.

Crocuses sprout in front of a yucca in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios)

Today is the spring equinox — when the whole world gets (pretty much) equal daylight and darkness.

  • Like the solstices, equinox celebrations are an increasingly popular way for Utahns to find spiritual community around an event that is, by nature, globally inclusive.

What's happening: Lots of music, dance, sound baths, ceremonies and meditation.

Here's how you can celebrate:

Spring Equinox cacao ceremony with sound bath at Beehive Buds Wellness Center.

  • When: 7–9:30pm tonight
  • Where: 9329 S. 1300, East Sandy
  • Cost: $44

🎶"Passing of the Year" spring concert with the Utah Chamber Artists.

  • When: 7:30pm tonight
  • Where: Libby Gardner Concert Hall, University of Utah
  • Cost: $12–$17

🧘Spring meditation ritual at The Pleiadian Altar metaphysical shop.

  • When: 8:45pm tonight
  • Where: 917 Vine Street, Unit B, Murray
  • Cost: Free

♈︎ Aries potluck with guitar breathwork and other activities with life coach VerDarLuz.

  • When: 6:15–9:30pm Tuesday
  • Where: 350 E. Gordon Lane, Millcreek
  • Cost: $25–$40

🪘Spring equinox sound journey with the musical collective the alkǝmists.

  • When: 7:30–9pm Tuesday
  • Where: Fit to Recover, 1335 S. Major St.
  • Cost: Free

👂New Moon spring equinox sound bath at Sacred Energy Empowerment Center.

  • When: 6:30–7:30pm Wednesday
  • Where: 261 E. 4500 South, Murray

Cost: $15

