Crocuses sprout in front of a yucca in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios)

Today is the spring equinox — when the whole world gets (pretty much) equal daylight and darkness.

Like the solstices, equinox celebrations are an increasingly popular way for Utahns to find spiritual community around an event that is, by nature, globally inclusive.

What's happening: Lots of music, dance, sound baths, ceremonies and meditation.

Here's how you can celebrate:

☕Spring Equinox cacao ceremony with sound bath at Beehive Buds Wellness Center.

When: 7–9:30pm tonight

7–9:30pm tonight Where: 9329 S. 1300, East Sandy

9329 S. 1300, East Sandy Cost: $44

🎶"Passing of the Year" spring concert with the Utah Chamber Artists.

When: 7:30pm tonight

7:30pm tonight Where: Libby Gardner Concert Hall, University of Utah

Libby Gardner Concert Hall, University of Utah Cost: $12–$17

🧘Spring meditation ritual at The Pleiadian Altar metaphysical shop.

When: 8:45pm tonight

8:45pm tonight Where: 917 Vine Street, Unit B, Murray

917 Vine Street, Unit B, Murray Cost: Free

♈︎ Aries potluck with guitar breathwork and other activities with life coach VerDarLuz.

When: 6:15–9:30pm Tuesday

6:15–9:30pm Tuesday Where: 350 E. Gordon Lane, Millcreek

350 E. Gordon Lane, Millcreek Cost: $25–$40

🪘Spring equinox sound journey with the musical collective the alkǝmists.

When: 7:30–9pm Tuesday

7:30–9pm Tuesday Where: Fit to Recover, 1335 S. Major St.

Fit to Recover, 1335 S. Major St. Cost: Free

👂New Moon spring equinox sound bath at Sacred Energy Empowerment Center.

When: 6:30–7:30pm Wednesday

6:30–7:30pm Wednesday Where: 261 E. 4500 South, Murray

Cost: $15