Utah celebrates spring equinox with parties, concerts and reflection
Today is the spring equinox — when the whole world gets (pretty much) equal daylight and darkness.
- Like the solstices, equinox celebrations are an increasingly popular way for Utahns to find spiritual community around an event that is, by nature, globally inclusive.
What's happening: Lots of music, dance, sound baths, ceremonies and meditation.
Here's how you can celebrate:
☕Spring Equinox cacao ceremony with sound bath at Beehive Buds Wellness Center.
- When: 7–9:30pm tonight
- Where: 9329 S. 1300, East Sandy
- Cost: $44
🎶"Passing of the Year" spring concert with the Utah Chamber Artists.
- When: 7:30pm tonight
- Where: Libby Gardner Concert Hall, University of Utah
- Cost: $12–$17
🧘Spring meditation ritual at The Pleiadian Altar metaphysical shop.
- When: 8:45pm tonight
- Where: 917 Vine Street, Unit B, Murray
- Cost: Free
♈︎ Aries potluck with guitar breathwork and other activities with life coach VerDarLuz.
- When: 6:15–9:30pm Tuesday
- Where: 350 E. Gordon Lane, Millcreek
- Cost: $25–$40
🪘Spring equinox sound journey with the musical collective the alkǝmists.
- When: 7:30–9pm Tuesday
- Where: Fit to Recover, 1335 S. Major St.
- Cost: Free
👂New Moon spring equinox sound bath at Sacred Energy Empowerment Center.
- When: 6:30–7:30pm Wednesday
- Where: 261 E. 4500 South, Murray
Cost: $15
