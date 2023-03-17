Utah saw "high activity" of white supremacist propaganda in 2022

Members of the Patriot Front in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The spread of white supremacist propaganda reached an all-time high in the U.S. last year, up 38% from 2021, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism released earlier this month.

Driving the news: Utah was among the top 10 states with the most activity of propaganda distributed last year, the analysis showed.

The Beehive State was also one of a handful of states where the Patriot Front, defined as a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was most active, per the report.

The big picture: Three groups — Patriot Front, Goyim Defense League and White Lives Matter — were responsible for nearly 93% of the propaganda spread in the U.S. last year, according to the report.

The ADL defines white supremacist propaganda efforts as the physical distribution of racist, antisemitic or anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, signs and graffiti.

Zoom in: In Utah, the ADL recorded 222 white supremacist propaganda incidents, nine antisemitic incidents, and three white supremacist events in 2022.

Patriot Front has displayed banners over Utah freeways in recent years.

What they're saying: Richard Medina, associate professor of geography who studies hate groups and terrorism at the University of Utah, told Axios SLC the Mountain West has been a "hotbed" for this type of activity.

Yes, but: "When it comes to like, real extremist behavior, and hate crimes, we're pretty minimal," according to Medina, who added the state's religious culture might be a deterrent.

Morgan Moon, an investigative researcher for ADL's Center on Extremism, told Axios the spread of propaganda intends to recruit new members, advertise their presence and intimidate nonwhite and LGBTQ+ groups.