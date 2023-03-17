30 mins ago - Food and Drink

This Salt Lake City breakfast sandwich is drawing crowds

Kim Bojórquez

Canadian bacon sandwich. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

If you've seen social media posts about Frankie & Essl's breakfast sandwiches, you're already on the right track.

What's happening: Word of the breakfast sandwich spot, which opened last month in Salt Lake City's Liberty Wells neighborhood, is already spreading on Instagram and TikTok.

  • Of note: While filling my cup of coffee at their self-serve station, a fellow patron told me he learned of the business on TikTok.

Context: The eatery is run by first-time business owners Clint and Macy McClellan, who each worked in finance and design respectively, before venturing into the food industry.

Details: The pair told Axios they share "a passion" for egg sandwiches and began planning the shop two years ago amid the pandemic.

  • They hired chef Tyson Noreen, who previously worked at downtown's Alta Club.
  • Since opening, the 835-square-foot shop has closed early most Saturdays and Sundays after running out of ingredients due to high demand, Clint said.
  • "The community has just been so supportive," Macy said.

Of note: The shop's name derives from their golden doodle, Frankie, and "Essl" is an acronym for egg sandwiches Salt Lake.

The intrigue: Most of their sandwiches include two over-medium, free-range eggs, cheese, arugula and your choice of protein between a fresh brioche bun made by a local bakery.

  • Clint said he wants the sandwiches to appeal to a broad range of Salt Lakers, including transplants.

What's next: The pair hopes to launch a new restaurant group to support chefs who want to start their own restaurants.

Tip: I inhaled their Canadian bacon sandwich.

