If you've seen social media posts about Frankie & Essl's breakfast sandwiches, you're already on the right track.

What's happening: Word of the breakfast sandwich spot, which opened last month in Salt Lake City's Liberty Wells neighborhood, is already spreading on Instagram and TikTok.

Of note: While filling my cup of coffee at their self-serve station, a fellow patron told me he learned of the business on TikTok.

Context: The eatery is run by first-time business owners Clint and Macy McClellan, who each worked in finance and design respectively, before venturing into the food industry.

Details: The pair told Axios they share "a passion" for egg sandwiches and began planning the shop two years ago amid the pandemic.

They hired chef Tyson Noreen, who previously worked at downtown's Alta Club.

Since opening, the 835-square-foot shop has closed early most Saturdays and Sundays after running out of ingredients due to high demand, Clint said.

"The community has just been so supportive," Macy said.

Of note: The shop's name derives from their golden doodle, Frankie, and "Essl" is an acronym for egg sandwiches Salt Lake.

The intrigue: Most of their sandwiches include two over-medium, free-range eggs, cheese, arugula and your choice of protein between a fresh brioche bun made by a local bakery.

Clint said he wants the sandwiches to appeal to a broad range of Salt Lakers, including transplants.

What's next: The pair hopes to launch a new restaurant group to support chefs who want to start their own restaurants.

Tip: I inhaled their Canadian bacon sandwich.