Salt Lake City sets the scene for "The Last of Us" season ender

🚨Warning: The following content contains spoilers for "The Last of Us."

As anticipated, Sunday night's season finale of the hit HBO show "The Last of Us" took place in Salt Lake City.

Catch up quick: The show, based on a 2013 video game, tells the story of a journey through a post-apocalyptic world where a fungus turns humans into flesh-eating monsters.

In episode 9, the main characters Ellie and Joel arrived in Utah's capital city in search of Saint Mary's Hospital where the Fireflies, a revolutionary militia group, are stationed to help find a cure.

Ellie, who is immune to the disease, appears to be a possible key to unearthing a remedy.

Reality check: While this storyline takes place in Salt Lake City, most of the series was filmed in Canada.

Details: Still, the depiction of Salt Lake City was fun to see, including glimpses like:

Abandoned medical tents and a giraffe — presumably from the Hogle Zoo — munching on vegetation sprouting out of a deteriorated building were spotted in the downtown area.

Some structures like 99 West on South Temple built in 2011 were featured in the skyline even though the fungal outbreak supposedly occurred in 2003.

The Salt Lake Temple was under construction.

The I-15 North freeway was filled with abandoned cars and overgrown weeds.

Yes, but: Our snow-topped Wasatch Mountains remained untouched.