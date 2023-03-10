1 hour ago - News
Utah's most "underrated" park is...
Kodachrome Basin is Utah's "most underrated park," according to Outside Magazine's new state-by-state listing of out-of-the-way destinations.
Context: We have the Big 5 plus dozens of other federal rec sites, 46 state parks, and even our little city and county parks look like Rivendell, so there are lots of underrated parks here.
- Kodachrome Basin got more than 179,000 visitors last year, so we wouldn't say it's entirely overlooked
- Yes, but: It's nowhere near Utah's most visited state park (Sand Hollow, with 1.5 million guests), and its traffic is obliterated by Zion National Park's 5 million.
Our thought bubble: My pick for Utah's most underrated park is Hovenweep National Monument.
- Never let anyone say America has no ancient castles.
