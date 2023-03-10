Rock formations rise in low sunlight at Kodachrome Basin State Park. Photo via Utah Division of State Parks

Kodachrome Basin is Utah's "most underrated park," according to Outside Magazine's new state-by-state listing of out-of-the-way destinations.

Context: We have the Big 5 plus dozens of other federal rec sites, 46 state parks, and even our little city and county parks look like Rivendell, so there are lots of underrated parks here.

Kodachrome Basin got more than 179,000 visitors last year, so we wouldn't say it's entirely overlooked

Yes, but: It's nowhere near Utah's most visited state park (Sand Hollow, with 1.5 million guests), and its traffic is obliterated by Zion National Park's 5 million.

Our thought bubble: My pick for Utah's most underrated park is Hovenweep National Monument.