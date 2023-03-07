Utah wants residents to eat invasive bullfrogs
The Utah Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to eat bullfrogs.
Reality check: No, really.
What's happening: The DNR is promoting bullfrog-catching to help contain the amphibians, which have run … a-muck (?) in Utah's ponds and marshes.
Why it matters: Bullfrogs are invasive in Utah, and are out-competing other species like the endangered boreal toad.
- Bullfrogs eat three species of native frogs that are threatened or struggling to repopulate in Utah, state wildlife spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley told Axios.
Yes, but: You'll want to wait until the snow thaws to catch these croakers.
- They're easiest to find during breeding season — late spring into early summer — when you can hear the males croaking in choruses, according to a 2019 blog post by Ja Eggett, a hunting range supervisor for the DNR.
How it works: Eggett recommends catching them with a bobber, which bullfrogs try to eat.
- Attach hooks directly to the top and bottom of the bobber so the critters don't escape.
Of note: You might catch fish, too, so get a fishing license. But there is no season or harvest limit for bullfrogs.
- Steer clear of waterfowl management areas, where bullfrog catching is illegal.
- It's also illegal to transport live bullfrogs, so kill 'em dead at the shore.
Be smart: Bullfrogs may carry a disease that can infect other amphibians, Eggett notes, so take them away from waterways to clean them — i.e. skin them from the waist down, cut off the legs and wash them as needed.
- Eggett has provided a detailed recipe for breaded frog legs, which he says taste like chicken, but slightly chewier.
Bon appétit!
