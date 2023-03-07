Scion Cider releases its own line of sippers

A Salt Lake City cider bar that's attracted national buzz released its new house-made cider last week.

The intrigue: Scion Cider Bar, which opened in the Central Ninth neighborhood in 2021, holds one of the largest cider collections in the country.

Its offerings include more than 220 imported cans and bottles and 20 ciders on tap.

Details: The small-batch, home-made edition, crafted by head cider maker Rio Connelly — who co-founded Epic and Proper breweries — is available on draft or in 16-ounce cans to take home until supplies last, per a news release.

The sippers are made from apples grown in the region. Varieties include: