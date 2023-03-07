1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Scion Cider releases its own line of sippers

Kim Bojórquez

Photo courtesy of Scion Cider Bar.

A Salt Lake City cider bar that's attracted national buzz released its new house-made cider last week.

The intrigue: Scion Cider Bar, which opened in the Central Ninth neighborhood in 2021, holds one of the largest cider collections in the country.

  • Its offerings include more than 220 imported cans and bottles and 20 ciders on tap.

Details: The small-batch, home-made edition, crafted by head cider maker Rio Connelly — who co-founded Epic and Proper breweries — is available on draft or in 16-ounce cans to take home until supplies last, per a news release.

The sippers are made from apples grown in the region. Varieties include:

  • Vice Verde (single varietal) made from Granny Smith apples and saison yeast;
  • St. Olafriscot (fruited series) concocted from combination of Fuji, Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples, as well as apricot puree and English yeast;
  • Wicked Strong (imperial series) features Fuji apples and kveik yeast.
