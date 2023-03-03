Black investors announce historic deal with Utah bank

Redemption Holding Company, a Delaware-based, public-benefit corporation started by a group of prominent Black investors, announced this week plans to acquire Utah’s Holladay Bank & Trust.

Why it matters: If the deal gets federal regulatory approval, it'll mark the first time in U.S. history that Black investors acquire a nonminority-owned bank and convert it into a Black-owned bank, RHC said in a news release.

It would also become the only Black-owned bank in the Mountain West region, per RHC.

As of December 2022, 21 Black banks remain in the U.S., according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Details: Ashley Bell, a former Trump White House adviser who'll serve as RHC's executive chair and CEO, told Axios the nearest Black-owned banks to Salt Lake City are in Los Angeles and Houston.

What they're saying: "They function like most banks, however, they know that there are critical challenges that people of color have had in getting equal access to credit in our country," he said.

He said among the strengths of Black-owned banks is they understand the financial disparities impacting Black Americans.

By the numbers: In 2019, the median wealth of Black households — not accounting for defined-benefit pensions — in the U.S. was $24,100, compared to $189,100 for white households, per a Center for American Progress report,

Black borrowers are also twice as likely as the overall borrower population to have mortgage requests denied by lenders across the top 50 U.S. metros, according to a 2022 LendingTree analysis.

State of play: Bernice A. King, the daughter of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., will serve as the bank's senior vice president of corporate strategy and alliances.

The bank's co-founder and former NFL player, Dhani Jones will serve on the bank's board, with King.

Ryan Smith, majority owner of the Utah Jazz and Qualtrics co-founder, is also an investor, according to Bell.

Context: The number of Black-owned banks in the U.S. has diminished since the late 1800s and early 1900s, when the financial institutions were at their peak.

Historically, African Americans would seek Black banks to avoid racism and discriminatory practices at other financial institutions, according to a Library of Congress research guide.

Of note: Holladay Bank & Trust, a woman-run, state-chartered commercial bank, was founded in 1974. Bell noted the bank would keep its current staff.