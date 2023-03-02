Sen. Mike Lee’s “personal“ Twitter account — "Based Mike Lee" — was briefly suspended Wednesday after he appeared to tweet ultimatums and threats to Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister.

Yes, but: It's unclear whether those tweets were the reason for the suspension — and CEO Elon Musk said the account was "incorrectly flagged as impersonation."

Details: Lee on Tuesday tweeted, "What goes around comes around" in Japanese to Kishida shortly after demanding the release of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who is serving a prison sentence in Japan for a car crash that killed two people.

The account was suspended for about two hours Wednesday morning, during which the U.S. senator complained about the suspension from his longstanding @SenMikeLee account.

Of note: Lee tweeted that his "team" was seeking answers about the suspension of his personal account, which could raise questions as to whether the "Based Mike Lee" account is purely personal.