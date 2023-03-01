Erin skiing on week one (left) and week six (right) of lessons. Photos: Courtesy of Vicki Gwin

I'm a "skier" — that is, I go skiing, but I have the clunky technique of someone who learned as an adult and never got good.

Basically, I look like a starfish in goggles.

Yes, but: After 15 years of trying — including a 14-year plateau — I'm finally getting noticeably better this winter!

That's because I bit the bullet and took lessons.

Reality check: Ski lessons are a big commitment of money and time, which is why I put them off.

Even discounted programs for locals cost hundreds of dollars for enough hours of instruction to chip away at the bad habits and fears that adult learners tend to have.

My ski friends always had free advice, and surely with enough attempts I could figure it out myself, right?

How it doesn't work: I keep thinking it’ll be like riding a bike, where success arrives in one dramatic moment.

That's because when you suck, it looks like there are only two types of skiers: my fellow starfish and the good people — the ones who apparently have discovered the magical feeling of doing it right.

How it works: Instead it's more like learning an instrument, where you gradually improve, and a teacher assigns rising challenges to match your skills.

Enter Vicki Gwin, the teacher/accidental therapist/diagnostic engineer who led my group with the local women's program at Park City Mountain Resort.

Zoom in: It took about 15 minutes with Vicki for me to realize I never could have fixed my own skiing.

Vicki's troubleshooting was granular for each student as she identified the exact moments in our turns where we reflexively resisted leaning forward and pointing downhill — the two big edicts of competent skiing.

She found steep but short pitches where we could try techniques that scared us and discover, "Oh! It worked! And I didn't die!" — a major step for someone who once Wile E. Coyote'd the Olympic women's downhill run.

The big picture: It would be so easy for a ski teacher to preach about "conquering your fear" and chalk it up to cowardice if students don't get better.

But getting a skier to recognize their own fear in the fleeting moments of a turn — and creating controlled risks so they can practice managing it — takes trust-building and precise mechanical understanding.

Those skills take "years of experience," Vicki told me. She's spent hours in clinics, analyzing movement and learning to tell which corrections make the biggest overall difference.

The bottom line: That expertise is what you're paying for — and what your friends might not be able to provide.