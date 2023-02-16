Utah opens first pop-up liquor store for All-Star Game

With bars expected to be filled to the brim, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is opening its first pop-up liquor store at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Details: Just a few blocks away from Vivint Arena, the temporary location launches Thursday and runs through Saturday. It will operate from 11am to 10pm.

The pop-up will showcase a selection of liquors, ciders, wine and beer made locally for out-of-towners to try.

Visitors can access the store through the visitors center at 90 S. West Temple St.

Between the lines: Outside bars and restaurants, wine, liquor and beer products with more than 5% alcohol by volume are exclusively sold through state-run liquor stores under Utah law.

What they're saying: "The temporary store is our innovative approach to preparing for the influx of visitors to downtown Salt Lake City," DABS director Tiffany Clason said in a statement. "The store provides [a] convenient walking distance for people attending events in the area while easing congestion and improving safety around the existing downtown liquor store."