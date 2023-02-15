Salt Lake City is boosting its police presence as more than 100,000 visitors arrive for the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend.

What they're saying: Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said law enforcement officials have spent over a year preparing for the crowds, and anticipates thousands of visitors to start pouring in Wednesday.

He noted the city is partnering with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as other local and state agencies.

Brown also asked the public to plan around road closures near Vivint Arena, the Salt Lake Palace and The Gateway.

During a Tuesday news conference, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said her primary goal is to ensure "visitors and residents can celebrate safely."

Details: The Salt Lake City Police Department did not disclose the full details of its safety plan, citing security concerns.

The city is working closely with the NBA to ensure safety at the events, according to Visit Salt Lake.

Several private, public and NBA-sponsored events will unfold around town throughout the week.

Context: Mass gatherings that draw tens of thousands of people "could be an attractive target for terrorism and other crimes," according to Homeland Security.

Salt Lake City hosted its last NBA All-Star Game in 1993 and attendance is projected to be higher this year.

If you see something suspicious, call the police department's non-emergency line at 801-799-3000 or 911 in case of emergency.