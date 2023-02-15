1 hour ago - News

SLC puts full-court press on All-Star weekend security

Kim Bojórquez
A statue in front of Vivint Arena.

VIvint Arena. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Salt Lake City is boosting its police presence as more than 100,000 visitors arrive for the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend.

What they're saying: Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said law enforcement officials have spent over a year preparing for the crowds, and anticipates thousands of visitors to start pouring in Wednesday.

  • He noted the city is partnering with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as other local and state agencies.
  • Brown also asked the public to plan around road closures near Vivint Arena, the Salt Lake Palace and The Gateway.
  • During a Tuesday news conference, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said her primary goal is to ensure "visitors and residents can celebrate safely."

Details: The Salt Lake City Police Department did not disclose the full details of its safety plan, citing security concerns.

  • The city is working closely with the NBA to ensure safety at the events, according to Visit Salt Lake.
  • Several private, public and NBA-sponsored events will unfold around town throughout the week.

Context: Mass gatherings that draw tens of thousands of people "could be an attractive target for terrorism and other crimes," according to Homeland Security.

  • Salt Lake City hosted its last NBA All-Star Game in 1993 and attendance is projected to be higher this year.

If you see something suspicious, call the police department's non-emergency line at 801-799-3000 or 911 in case of emergency.

