SLC puts full-court press on All-Star weekend security
Salt Lake City is boosting its police presence as more than 100,000 visitors arrive for the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend.
What they're saying: Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said law enforcement officials have spent over a year preparing for the crowds, and anticipates thousands of visitors to start pouring in Wednesday.
- He noted the city is partnering with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as other local and state agencies.
- Brown also asked the public to plan around road closures near Vivint Arena, the Salt Lake Palace and The Gateway.
- During a Tuesday news conference, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said her primary goal is to ensure "visitors and residents can celebrate safely."
Details: The Salt Lake City Police Department did not disclose the full details of its safety plan, citing security concerns.
- The city is working closely with the NBA to ensure safety at the events, according to Visit Salt Lake.
- Several private, public and NBA-sponsored events will unfold around town throughout the week.
Context: Mass gatherings that draw tens of thousands of people "could be an attractive target for terrorism and other crimes," according to Homeland Security.
- Salt Lake City hosted its last NBA All-Star Game in 1993 and attendance is projected to be higher this year.
If you see something suspicious, call the police department's non-emergency line at 801-799-3000 or 911 in case of emergency.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.