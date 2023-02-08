16 major events in Salt Lake City this year
Mark your calendars! Here are some concerts, festivals and events to look forward to in your own backyard.
NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star weekend returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in 30 years. Events include a celebrity game, HBCU game, meet-and-greet events, mascot breakfast, access to the All-Star practice and, of course, the NBA-All Star game on Sunday.
- When: Feb. 17–19
- Where: Vivint Arena and other locations
- Details: Get tickets and additional information here.
More events this year:
🎭 Feb. 28–March 5: "Dear Evan Hansen"
🎶 March 10–11: Get Lucky Festival
⛪ April 1–2: General Conference
🛻 April 1–9: Easter Jeep Safari
🎤 May 12–14: Kilby Block Party
🎭 May 30–June 4: "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
🎶 June 9–10: Hive Music Festival
🎨 June 23–25: Utah Arts Festival
🎉 July 24: Days of '47 Parade
🏃 July 24: Deseret News Marathon
🖼 Aug. 11–13: Craft Lake City
🎨 Sept. 2–3: Urban Arts Festival
🎡 Sept. 7–17: Utah State Fair
⛪ Sept. 30–Oct. 1: General Conference
🦸 Sept. 21–23: FanX
🥾 Nov. 14-16: Winter Outdoor Retailer
