Mark your calendars! Here are some concerts, festivals and events to look forward to in your own backyard.

NBA All-Star weekend returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in 30 years. Events include a celebrity game, HBCU game, meet-and-greet events, mascot breakfast, access to the All-Star practice and, of course, the NBA-All Star game on Sunday.

When: Feb. 17–19

Feb. 17–19 Where: Vivint Arena and other locations

Vivint Arena and other locations Details: Get tickets and additional information here.

More events this year:

🎭 Feb. 28–March 5: "Dear Evan Hansen"

🎶 March 10–11: Get Lucky Festival

⛪ April 1–2: General Conference

🛻 April 1–9: Easter Jeep Safari

🎤 May 12–14: Kilby Block Party

🎭 May 30–June 4: "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

🎶 June 9–10: Hive Music Festival

🎨 June 23–25: Utah Arts Festival

🎉 July 24: Days of '47 Parade

🏃 July 24: Deseret News Marathon

🖼 Aug. 11–13: Craft Lake City

🎨 Sept. 2–3: Urban Arts Festival

🎡 Sept. 7–17: Utah State Fair

⛪ Sept. 30–Oct. 1: General Conference

🦸 Sept. 21–23: FanX

🥾 Nov. 14-16: Winter Outdoor Retailer