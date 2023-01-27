45 mins ago - News

Salt Lake Temple enters year 4 of renovations

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of the Salt Lake Temple with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has entered its fourth year of renovations on the Salt Lake Temple and this week announced the project's goals for 2023.

Catch up quick: The historic Salt Lake Temple closed in 2020 to undergo major seismic renovations and structural upgrades.

  • Last year, workers began installing reinforced concrete beams under the temple's foundation and installed a snow-melting heat conduit at the Church Office Building plaza.

Why it matters: The Salt Lake Temple attracted millions of visitors to Temple Square in downtown each year before it closed for construction.

Details: This year's projects include renovating the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Beehive House and Lion House, as well as:

  • Constructing guest experience pavilions
  • Completing the Main Street Plaza and gardens by fall
  • Installing structural steel frames inside the temple's spires

What's next: Construction is expected to wrap up in 2025.

