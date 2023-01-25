1 hour ago - News

5 spots to grab lunch at the Sundance Film Festival

Kim Bojórquez
A plate of fajitas.

Don Goyo's fajitas. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.

1. Don Goyo

This new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.

  • Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.

Address: 412 Main St.

Hours: Open daily from noon to 9pm

2. Pretty Bird

Pretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is the chain's fourth location.

  • It's a seven-minute walk from the Prospector Square Theatre and an 11-minute walk from the Eccles Theatre.

Address: 1775 Prospector Ave.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 9pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am to 10pm

3. Wasatch Bagel and Grill

Although bagels are its specialty, this restaurant also offers salads, burgers and paninis. It's a four-minute walk to the Ray Theatre.

Address: 1300 Snow Creek Dr.

Hours: Open every day from 6am to 10pm.

A lobster roll with tater tots.
Colossal Lobster's Connecticut roll at HallPass. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios
4. HallPass

Order a wide variety of items, from lobster rolls to dim sum, at this Salt Lake City food hall that houses five eateries and a bar.

Address: 153 S. Rio Grande St.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 10pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

5. Gracie's

If you're looking to catch a sports game or listen to live music, Gracie's is the spot. The downtown Salt Lake City watering hole has an extensive cocktail, beer and food menu.

  • The bar is across the street from the Rose Wagner Center.

Address: 138 W. 300 South

Hours: Monday-Friday from 11am to 1am; Saturday-Sunday from 10am to 1am.

