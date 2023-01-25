5 spots to grab lunch at the Sundance Film Festival
With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.
1. Don Goyo
This new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.
- Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.
Address: 412 Main St.
Hours: Open daily from noon to 9pm
2. Pretty Bird
Pretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is the chain's fourth location.
- It's a seven-minute walk from the Prospector Square Theatre and an 11-minute walk from the Eccles Theatre.
Address: 1775 Prospector Ave.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 9pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am to 10pm
3. Wasatch Bagel and Grill
Although bagels are its specialty, this restaurant also offers salads, burgers and paninis. It's a four-minute walk to the Ray Theatre.
Address: 1300 Snow Creek Dr.
Hours: Open every day from 6am to 10pm.
4. HallPass
Order a wide variety of items, from lobster rolls to dim sum, at this Salt Lake City food hall that houses five eateries and a bar.
- It's located one level below Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway.
Address: 153 S. Rio Grande St.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 10pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am to 11pm.
5. Gracie's
If you're looking to catch a sports game or listen to live music, Gracie's is the spot. The downtown Salt Lake City watering hole has an extensive cocktail, beer and food menu.
- The bar is across the street from the Rose Wagner Center.
Address: 138 W. 300 South
Hours: Monday-Friday from 11am to 1am; Saturday-Sunday from 10am to 1am.
