With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.

This new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.

Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.

Address: 412 Main St.

Hours: Open daily from noon to 9pm

Pretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is the chain's fourth location.

It's a seven-minute walk from the Prospector Square Theatre and an 11-minute walk from the Eccles Theatre.

Address: 1775 Prospector Ave.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 9pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am to 10pm

Although bagels are its specialty, this restaurant also offers salads, burgers and paninis. It's a four-minute walk to the Ray Theatre.

Address: 1300 Snow Creek Dr.

Hours: Open every day from 6am to 10pm.

Colossal Lobster's Connecticut roll at HallPass. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Order a wide variety of items, from lobster rolls to dim sum, at this Salt Lake City food hall that houses five eateries and a bar.

It's located one level below Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway.

Address: 153 S. Rio Grande St.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 10pm; Friday-Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

If you're looking to catch a sports game or listen to live music, Gracie's is the spot. The downtown Salt Lake City watering hole has an extensive cocktail, beer and food menu.

The bar is across the street from the Rose Wagner Center.

Address: 138 W. 300 South

Hours: Monday-Friday from 11am to 1am; Saturday-Sunday from 10am to 1am.