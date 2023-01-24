More than 40% of Utah homes have dangerous levels of radon, according to a recent report from the American Lung Association.

Why it matters: Radon is a leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, second only to smoking — and the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, per the EPA.

Details: It emanates from rock and soil as elements like uranium naturally decay.

That means basements and ground floors of homes tend to collect the odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas.

By the numbers: The American Lung Association's analysis of the latest 10-year data from the CDC — 2008-2017 — shows 41% of Utah homes that have gone without mitigation saw radon levels higher than the EPA's safety cutoff.

Only 10 states had higher rates of dangerous radon levels in homes during that period.

Zoom in: The highest rates are in Emery, Morgan and Box Elder counties, where at least 60% of homes without mitigation had hazardous levels, recent CDC data for Utah shows.

Over 35% of Salt Lake County homes had dangerous pre-mitigation levels in 2021.

Between the lines: Radon mostly comes from uranium, so homes in areas with a lot of the chemical element in the soil have a higher chance of risky radon levels, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Yes, but: How a building was constructed also matters, and homes in the same neighborhood can have drastically different radon levels.

Be smart: Because levels vary, the best way to confirm your home is safe is to get a radon test.

State residents can buy tests for $11 or get them free from Utah Radon Services.

Tests kits usually are left in place for two to four days, and results take a couple of weeks.

How it works: If your results are higher than 4 picocuries per liter, hire a mitigation professional to fix the problem — usually by installing a vent pipe and fan to draw radon from beneath the house, per the CDC.

The cost is around $2,000, according to state environmental regulators, though Utah Radon Services estimates $1,400 to $1,700 for most homes.

If your radon levels are under 4, the CDC still recommends sealing cracks in your floors and walls and improving ventilation.

Erin's thought bubble: My family got our mitigation system this weekend.