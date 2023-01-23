Utah Republicans target gender-affirming health care
A controversial bill that would prohibit gender-affirming health care and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for transgender children is moving quickly through the Utah Legislature.
Details: SB 16, sponsored by Sen. Michael Kennedy (R-Alpine) would also ban surgical procedures for minors "for the purpose of effectuating a sex change."
- It would allow patients to sue providers for prescribing hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
- Kennedy said he's proposing the bill to allow for more research on the long-term effects of gender-affirming health care.
Yes, but: Last year, the American Medical Association said the "government intrusion" into gender-affirming health care was "detrimental" to transgender children and adults.
- “Gender-affirming care is medically necessary, evidence-based care that improves the physical and mental health of transgender and gender-diverse people," according to a statement from the AMA.
The big picture: So far 11 states, including Utah, have introduced similar bills this year.
The latest: The bill passed the Senate in a 27-7 final vote on Friday and now heads to the House.
- "The House is going to have its way with this bill and I know it's going to change. I know everyone has an interest in what this bill is," Kennedy, a family physician, said on the Senate floor last week.
The other side: "This could have potentially significant implications for the mental health of trans youth in Utah," James McGraw, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at Bowling Green State University who studies mental health disparities among LGBTQ+ people, told Axios. "[They're] basically having an entire way of getting better mental and physical care eliminated for them."
- Sen. Nate Blouin (D-Salt Lake City) on Friday read a letter from his legislative intern, who is transgender, opposing the bill.
- "Even before SB 16 has passed the Senate, this bill has already negatively impacted my health and well-being and is causing adverse effects on Utah’s trans community," he read.
- Democratic lawmakers also expressed concerns over the legal ramifications of the bill.
Between the lines: Kennedy said he would not place a timeline for the moratorium, saying that he did not want to rush the research.
Flashback: Last year, the Legislature overrode a veto from Gov. Spencer Cox and passed a bill that banned transgender girls from competing in school sports matching their gender identity.
- Its implementation is currently on pause amid a lawsuit.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.