Here are movie screenings that Sundance is offering free of charge for locals. You just need to create an account to sign up.

You also can register for free "Best of Fest" screenings for narrative and documentary categories, but you won't know what you're seeing until award winners are announced Jan. 27.

The winning narrative film has two free screenings on Jan. 28: 6:15pm at the Grand in Salt Lake, and 9pm at the Eccles Center Theater in Park City.

The winning documentary plays Jan. 29: 3pm at the Eccles in Park City, and 3:15pm at the Grand.

Of note: There are two designated public lounges near Salt Lake City film venues this year with free daily musical performances listed online.

The Festival Lounge @ Hallpass is near the Gateway theaters.

The Copper Common Music Cafe is next to the Broadway Centre Cinemas.

Meanwhile: Many of the "Beyond Film" talks and panel discussions in Park City are free for the public.