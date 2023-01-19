1 hour ago - Things to Do

Free Sundance films and events for Utah festival-goers

Erin Alberty
A movie theater full of people with a screen that has "Sundance Film Festival" written.

Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Here are movie screenings that Sundance is offering free of charge for locals. You just need to create an account to sign up.

You also can register for free "Best of Fest" screenings for narrative and documentary categories, but you won't know what you're seeing until award winners are announced Jan. 27.

  • The winning narrative film has two free screenings on Jan. 28: 6:15pm at the Grand in Salt Lake, and 9pm at the Eccles Center Theater in Park City.
  • The winning documentary plays Jan. 29: 3pm at the Eccles in Park City, and 3:15pm at the Grand.

Of note: There are two designated public lounges near Salt Lake City film venues this year with free daily musical performances listed online.

Meanwhile: Many of the "Beyond Film" talks and panel discussions in Park City are free for the public.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more