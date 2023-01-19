Ticket sales for individual films got off to a rocky start last week due to website glitches, but the system was working fairly well as of Wednesday.

Driving the news: About 400 of the festival's roughly 750 film screenings still had available tickets as of Wednesday afternoon.

Yes, but: This weekend's Park City screenings — the ones most likely to attract celebrities — are nearly all sold out.

That said, availability was popping up for some previously "sold out" screenings on Wednesday, and festival staffers have said to check back frequently to see if tickets have freed up for your preferred screenings.

How it works: Ticket sales are still a bit glitchy, but you can work around it.

Create an account or sign in if you already have one.

Click "Program" on the top bar, navigate through the movies, and click "favorite" on the films and screenings you want to attend. Alternatively, hover on the word "Program" and click "Schedule" for a calendar view that also lets you "favorite" your choices.

Click the calendar icon at the upper right corner of the website. You will see each screening you "favorited" for each day of the festival, with a button showing whether the screening is sold out.

If tickets are available, you can click the pink button that states "Order tickets." A plain dialogue box will say "Buy additional tickets." Click that to open a window where you choose the number of tickets and submit payment information.

Meanwhile: Avoid the general "tickets" page at the top of the website. It does have a route to buy tickets, but it doesn't immediately show whether the screening is sold out.

You may also see a prominent "BUY TICKETS" button on the festival home page. Don't click it; that refers to a pending special ticket sale, and it was simply looping back to the login page.

Of note: The "schedule" page shows a microphone icon to indicate a screening will have live Q&A with the film's cast or crew, but staffers told Axios it's not in use right now because of scheduling issues.

Cost: $25 for an in-person screening, and $20 for an online screening.