1 hour ago - Things to Do

15 free indoor family fun ideas for winter in Salt Lake City

Erin Alberty
Children play with a heat-sensing camera at Clark Planetarium. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Children play with a heat-sensing camera at Clark Planetarium. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Not all families are up for the snow, but Salt Lake has lots of free indoor attractions and activities for kids.

Here are 15 options, including some you might not have thought of.

Get smart: Two of Salt Lake City's free attractions stand out as the finest by far — and they're both highly educational.

  • Clark Planetarium feels like it has no business being free. The exhibits are interactive and high-tech, and the movies you have to pay for are hidden where the littles can't see, so no whining!
  • The city and county library systems have countless kids activities for all ages, from family art hour to teen video gaming, play time with toys, performances, story hours — and this month, a stuffie "pet" adoption.

Get art: It might seem too grown-up, but my kid has loved art museums since she was about 2 — as long as I gave her things to look for. "Find me three triangles! How many animals do you see in this room? Can you find art that shows the weather?"

Play hard: Most indoor playgrounds charge admission, but a few are free (or complimentary if you buy something).

Things that go vroom and boom: What kid doesn't love that?

  • The Hill Aerospace Museum in Roy is well worth the trip.
  • Trax and UTA bus rides may sound like a piddly "outing," but my kid could have ridden the free zone all day long when she was in preschool.
  • Put down the toy soldiers and visit the Fort Douglas Military Museum; also check out the helicopters and tanks outside.

Hands on: Mark your calendars for these arts, crafts and building workshops.

Time travel: These sites have enough photos online for you to scan the collections and prepare a simple scavenger hunt for your kids.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more