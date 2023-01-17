15 free indoor family fun ideas for winter in Salt Lake City

Not all families are up for the snow, but Salt Lake has lots of free indoor attractions and activities for kids.

Here are 15 options, including some you might not have thought of.

Get smart: Two of Salt Lake City's free attractions stand out as the finest by far — and they're both highly educational.

Clark Planetarium feels like it has no business being free. The exhibits are interactive and high-tech, and the movies you have to pay for are hidden where the littles can't see, so no whining!

The city and county library systems have countless kids activities for all ages, from family art hour to teen video gaming, play time with toys, performances, story hours — and this month, a stuffie "pet" adoption.

Get art: It might seem too grown-up, but my kid has loved art museums since she was about 2 — as long as I gave her things to look for. "Find me three triangles! How many animals do you see in this room? Can you find art that shows the weather?"

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art suggests an $8 donation, but it's OK to offer what you can.

The Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts in Liberty Park is always worth a stroll.

Play hard: Most indoor playgrounds charge admission, but a few are free (or complimentary if you buy something).

City Creek's play area is by the food court.

Kids under 4 get free admission to the West Valley City Family Fitness Center's outstanding Edutainment Play Center.

Things that go vroom and boom: What kid doesn't love that?

The Hill Aerospace Museum in Roy is well worth the trip.

Trax and UTA bus rides may sound like a piddly "outing," but my kid could have ridden the free zone all day long when she was in preschool.

Put down the toy soldiers and visit the Fort Douglas Military Museum; also check out the helicopters and tanks outside.

Hands on: Mark your calendars for these arts, crafts and building workshops.

The South Town mall in Sandy has crafts, games and music at Kids Club, 11am-noon the third Thursday of each month. Also check out the indoor playground.

Home Depot gives kids the tools and materials to build a small project from 9am-noon on the first Saturday of each month.

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts has free admission on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month, with family art activities 1pm-4pm on free Saturdays.

Time travel: These sites have enough photos online for you to scan the collections and prepare a simple scavenger hunt for your kids.