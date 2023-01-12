Walmart launches drone delivery in Utah

Two Utah Walmarts are now providing drone delivery for nearby customers.

Details: The locations — in Lindon (585 N. State St.) and Herriman (5056 W. 13400 South) — launched the delivery service in partnership with DroneUp last month.

For a $3.99 fee, customers living within a mile of the stores can get products flown to their homes.

Each store is equipped to handle up to 120 drone deliveries per day.

The drones can carry packages up to 10 pounds.

Why it matters: Nearly a decade ago, commercial drone delivery was considered ambitious. Now, some Utahns can order from a list of 10,000 items like a bag of chips or toothpaste.

Zoom out: Walmart is currently operating drone delivery in seven states.

The intrigue: The most commonly flown products include cookies and cream ice cream, a 2-pound bag of lemons, rotisserie chicken, Red Bull and paper towels, per Walmart.

How it works: You can visit droneupdelivery.com to see if you're eligible for deliveries and to place orders.

Hubs are located in Walmart parking lots and operated by Federal Aviation Administration-certified pilots.

What they're saying: "From the time the customer orders the product on the website to the delivery to their house is 30 minutes. So it's a very fast and efficient way of getting the product," Anthony Vittone, DroneUp chief operating officer, told Axios.

Camille Dunn, director of corporate communications at Walmart, told Axios it's an option for busy adults for instances like shipping an ingredient for a recipe or a thermometer for a sick child.

Flashback: In 2021, Intermountain Healthcare announced plans to launch a drone delivery service to send prescriptions and medical equipment to patients' homes.

What's next: Vittone said DroneUp is looking to expand its delivery services to other parts of the state.