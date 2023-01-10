1 hour ago - Food and Drink

4 best Taco Tuesday deals in Salt Lake City

Kim Bojórquez
Three asada tacos.

Monarca's three-taco Tuesday deal. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

What better way to celebrate a Tuesday than with this Mexican staple?

  • Here are four Salt Lake City businesses that have the best Taco Tuesday specials.
Monarca

This traditional Mexican restaurant is known for its grilled meats and cozy ambiance.

Tuesday deal: Three tacos — asada, birria or shrimp — for $10.

Where: 268 South State St., Ste. 110.

Hours: Monday from 5pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Closed Sunday.

Don Joaquin's street tacos. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios
Don Joaquin Street Tacos

The local taco chain, which recently opened across from Pioneer Park, provides all kinds of street taco staples, including cabeza and al pastor.

Tuesday deal: All tacos are $1.29, except lengua and tripa.

Address: 423 W. 300 South.

Hours: 10am to midnight, daily.

Taco Taco

The downtown taco joint has large tacos along with a self-serve salsa bar.

Tuesday deal: Any taco for $3.

Address: 208 E. 500 South.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday from 11am-9pm. Saturday from 4pm-9pm. Closed Sunday.

Roctaco

This fusion restaurant features out-of-the-box menu items like chicken tikka masala, Korean short rib tacos and fried avocado tacos.

Taco deal: One of their tacos is offered at half price. It changes each week.

Where: 248 S. Edison St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Closed Sunday.

