4 best Taco Tuesday deals in Salt Lake City
What better way to celebrate a Tuesday than with this Mexican staple?
- Here are four Salt Lake City businesses that have the best Taco Tuesday specials.
Monarca
This traditional Mexican restaurant is known for its grilled meats and cozy ambiance.
Tuesday deal: Three tacos — asada, birria or shrimp — for $10.
Where: 268 South State St., Ste. 110.
Hours: Monday from 5pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Closed Sunday.
Don Joaquin Street Tacos
The local taco chain, which recently opened across from Pioneer Park, provides all kinds of street taco staples, including cabeza and al pastor.
Tuesday deal: All tacos are $1.29, except lengua and tripa.
Address: 423 W. 300 South.
Hours: 10am to midnight, daily.
Taco Taco
The downtown taco joint has large tacos along with a self-serve salsa bar.
Tuesday deal: Any taco for $3.
Address: 208 E. 500 South.
Hours: Tuesday-Friday from 11am-9pm. Saturday from 4pm-9pm. Closed Sunday.
Roctaco
This fusion restaurant features out-of-the-box menu items like chicken tikka masala, Korean short rib tacos and fried avocado tacos.
Taco deal: One of their tacos is offered at half price. It changes each week.
Where: 248 S. Edison St.
Hours: Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Closed Sunday.
