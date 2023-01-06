3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Salt Lake City

Utah has a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

Here are three ski resorts within four hours of SLC.

Season: November-May

Cost: Season passes start at $449 per adult. Lift tickets start at $167 per adult.

Rentals: $57 for skis or snowboard. Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Tram rides, mountain tours, yoga, pool, hot tub, fitness center.

Snowbasin, Ogden

Season: Open through mid-April.

Cost: Season passes start at $949 per adult. Lift tickets start at $135 per adult.

Rentals: Starting at $50 per adult for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Dining.

Eagle Point, Beaver

Season: December-April

Cost: Season passes start at $599 per adult. Lift tickets start at $50 per adult.

Rentals: $39 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 5

Other activities: Dining.