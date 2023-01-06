Pedestrian traffic fatalities in Utah spiked in 2022

Data: Utah Department of Transportation; Chart: Axios Visuals

An estimated 320 people died on Utah roads in 2022, according to preliminary figures released by state transportation and public safety officials yesterday.

That's about a 4% increase compared to 2021.

By the numbers: Of the total fatalities this year, 53 were pedestrians, 50 were motorcyclists and 15 were bicyclists.

12 children under the age of 10 also died on Utah roads, which is twice the 2021 number.

The big picture: It's the highest number of deaths recorded among those groups in the last five years.

John Gleason, the Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson, told Axios the high rate of fatalities was a result of "aggressive" driving behavior.

Meanwhile, men died in traffic fatalities at a significantly higher rate than women. Of the 320 killed, nearly 76% were men.

Zoom in: Last year, Salt Lake City officials reduced speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on most streets in response to an increase in fatal pedestrian accidents.

Research shows the risk of death drops significantly for pedestrians hit by cars traveling 20 mph compared to 25 mph.

What they're saying: "We have seen not only pedestrians but bicyclists and motorcyclists that have been killed at a higher rate," Gleason told Axios. "That's not acceptable."