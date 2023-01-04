55 mins ago - Politics

Utah Sen. Karen Mayne to retire, citing health concerns

Kim Bojórquez
A portrait of Sen. Karen Mayne. Photo courtesy Utah Senate.

Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced her retirement from the state Legislature Wednesday due to health concerns.

  • Her last day will be Jan. 16 — a day before the 2023 legislative session begins, according to her resignation letter.
  • "Since the election in November of 2022, my health has taken an unexpected turn, and the constituents of District 12 deserve full-time representation," she wrote.

Background: Mayne announced her cancer diagnosis a year ago and was not physically present for most of the legislative session.

  • At the time, she served as the minority leader.
  • Mayne was first elected to the Utah Senate in 2008, succeeding her husband, the late-Sen. Ed Mayne, after his death in 2007.

What's next: Utah Democratic delegates in Senate District 12 will choose her successor in a special election, the party's spokesperson Ben Anderson told Axios.

What they're saying: "Sen. Mayne has been a strong force for bipartisan camaraderie, which has strengthened our state," Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement.

  • "She's a fighter and we will keep her in our prayers during this difficult time," Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted.
