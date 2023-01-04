Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced her retirement from the state Legislature Wednesday due to health concerns.

Her last day will be Jan. 16 — a day before the 2023 legislative session begins, according to her resignation letter.

"Since the election in November of 2022, my health has taken an unexpected turn, and the constituents of District 12 deserve full-time representation," she wrote.

Background: Mayne announced her cancer diagnosis a year ago and was not physically present for most of the legislative session.

At the time, she served as the minority leader.

Mayne was first elected to the Utah Senate in 2008, succeeding her husband, the late-Sen. Ed Mayne, after his death in 2007.

What's next: Utah Democratic delegates in Senate District 12 will choose her successor in a special election, the party's spokesperson Ben Anderson told Axios.

What they're saying: "Sen. Mayne has been a strong force for bipartisan camaraderie, which has strengthened our state," Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement.