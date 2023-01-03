Biden signs bill to research Great Basin salt lakes

An American flag flies over a section of the Great Salt Lake that used to be underwater. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Joe Biden signed a bill last week allocating $25 million over the next five years to fund studies on saline lakes in the western U.S., including the Great Salt Lake.

Why it matters: The Great Salt Lake's water levels dwindled to a record low last year, exacerbated by the West's ongoing megadrought.

The Great Salt Lake's demise could result in dire economic and health consequences.

Details: The bill directs the U.S. Geological Survey to establish a program to "assess, monitor, and benefit the hydrology of saline lakes in the Great Basin," as well as the migratory birds and wildlife that depend on those habitats.

Zoom out: Other salt lakes in the Great Basin include California's Mono Lake and Oregon's Lake Albert.

What they're saying: "Saving the Great Salt Lake and our neighboring saline lakes is one of my top priorities, and this bill will help us get there," co-sponsor Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, said in a statement.

Flashback: The state Legislature passed a law last year to fund $40 million toward efforts to save the Great Salt Lake.