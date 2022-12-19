Questions remain around impact of UDOT's I-15 widening options

The question of how many homes or businesses might be impacted remains as the Utah Department of Transportation considers options to widen a 17-mile stretch of I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington.

Why it matters: Salt Lake City west side leaders and residents fear widening the highway would disproportionately impact low-income people and people of color, Axios previously reported.

Of note: Eminent domain legally allows the government to utilize private properties for public use after providing property owners fair compensation for their land.

What they're saying: When asked by a reporter during a PBS Utah news conference last week whether Utahns who live close to the freeway should prepare to move, Gov. Spencer Cox said, "I hope not, honestly."

"If we do have to move some of those families, they will be very well-compensated for that. We try to avoid that at any cost," he said.

"I'm never a fan of forcing people out or forcing people to move unless there really is no other possible route."

Context: The proposed freeway expansion is in response to Utah's fast-growing population.

If nothing is done, UDOT said commute times could triple by 2060.

Between the lines: Many houses and trailer parks are located along the freeway, particularly in Bountiful and Salt Lake City.

Properties close to freeways tend to be lower in value because they are considered undesirable due to noise and pollution.

The latest: John Gleason, a UDOT spokesperson, told Axios on Friday the agency is still studying the proposal's impact and has not determined the number of residents and business owners who would be affected.

"At this point, we're still in the middle of the public comment period," Gleason said. "We don't know the amount of space the alternatives would require."

What's next: The public comment period for the UDOT proposals ends on Jan. 13.