One of the burned-down, vacant homes set to the demolished on Major Street in Salt Lake City. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced an emergency order Tuesday to demolish four vacant homes in the city's Ballpark neighborhood after a recent string of fires engulfed some of the properties.

Driving the news: In the last two weeks, multiple fires have been started on some of the boarded homes on Major Street, troubling local residents and businesses.

Salt Lake City Fire Department said the causes are still under investigation, per FOX 13.

Details: Mendenhall told Axios the homes are unsafe for habitation and meet the criteria for demolition.

She noted the homes are a "risk to public health" and threaten surrounding neighborhoods.

"They are banned from occupancy, but they've continued to become occupied," she said.

The property owner of the four properties has 10 days to demolish the homes, which have sat boarded up and vacant for years.

What they're saying: "If they are not demolished by Dec. 23, then the city will do the demolition and bill them for all of our costs," Mendenhall said.

"I think the neighbors will be really pleased that these structures that have caused a nuisance for a long time will no longer be here," said Antonio Padilla, civil enforcement manager for Salt Lake City.

Between the lines: Ballpark residents have long sounded the alarm of the neighborhood's safety and crime issues such as drug use to city leaders.

The bottom line: Amy J. Hawkins, chair of the Ballpark Community Council, told Axios she's glad the city is taking action.

Yes, but: Hawkins criticized leaders for not communicating with neighbors about the city's strategy to make the area safer.