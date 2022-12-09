Rep. Burgess Owens votes "present" for Respect for Marriage Act
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, was the only congressman to vote "present" Thursday on bipartisan legislation that would federally protect same-sex and interracial marriages.
Driving the news: The House gave final approval of the bill with a 258-169 vote.
- Of note: A "present" vote does not count towards the passage of a bill and signals a lawmaker isn't taking sides on the legislation.
The latest: The rest of Utah's congressional delegation, Reps. Chris Stewart, Blake Moore and John Curtis, voted to pass the legislation.
- Sen. Mitt Romney supported the bill after religious protections were added to the amended version. Sen. Mike Lee was against it.
What they're saying: "While today is undoubtedly a giant step toward religious liberty, my lone 'present' vote signals a warning beacon that the war is far from won," Owens said in a statement, citing insufficient religious protections in the bill.
- "Religious freedom cannot prevail until and unless individuals and small business owners practicing their sincere religious beliefs have explicit protection under the law."
Flashback: In July, all of Utah's congressmen, including Owens, voted in favor of the bill.
What's next: President Joe Biden is soon expected to sign the bill into law.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.