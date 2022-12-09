Rep. Burgess Owens votes "present" for Respect for Marriage Act

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, attends a news conference in the Rayburn Building to point out deficiencies in President Biden's policies ahead of the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Photo by Tom Williams, CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, was the only congressman to vote "present" Thursday on bipartisan legislation that would federally protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Driving the news: The House gave final approval of the bill with a 258-169 vote.

Of note: A "present" vote does not count towards the passage of a bill and signals a lawmaker isn't taking sides on the legislation.

The latest: The rest of Utah's congressional delegation, Reps. Chris Stewart, Blake Moore and John Curtis, voted to pass the legislation.

Sen. Mitt Romney supported the bill after religious protections were added to the amended version. Sen. Mike Lee was against it.

What they're saying: "While today is undoubtedly a giant step toward religious liberty, my lone 'present' vote signals a warning beacon that the war is far from won," Owens said in a statement, citing insufficient religious protections in the bill.

"Religious freedom cannot prevail until and unless individuals and small business owners practicing their sincere religious beliefs have explicit protection under the law."

Flashback: In July, all of Utah's congressmen, including Owens, voted in favor of the bill.

What's next: President Joe Biden is soon expected to sign the bill into law.