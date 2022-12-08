The Tabernacle Choir during an annual Christmas concert. Photo courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The annual Christmas concert of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of Salt Lake's hottest tickets.

The church typically gets about 1 million ticket requests before the yearly drawing, according to The Deseret News.

Yes, but: You have other ways to see the choir up close and personal, without waiting until next year for the PBS broadcast.

How it works: Tonight the choir is having its final Thursday rehearsal before the big show next week, and practice is open to the public.

It runs 7:30pm–9:30pm at the Conference Center at Temple Square.

Our thought bubble: I went to the last Christmas rehearsal years ago, and it was really interesting to watch the whole thing come together.

"Deck the Halls" was sounding a bit dicey at the "fa la la la la" part, but it all worked out!

Also: The choir usually performs parts of the concert during the weekly "Music and the Spoken Word" the Sunday morning after the concert, which you can watch in person.