How to see the Tabernacle Choir without a Christmas concert ticket
The annual Christmas concert of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of Salt Lake's hottest tickets.
- The church typically gets about 1 million ticket requests before the yearly drawing, according to The Deseret News.
Yes, but: You have other ways to see the choir up close and personal, without waiting until next year for the PBS broadcast.
How it works: Tonight the choir is having its final Thursday rehearsal before the big show next week, and practice is open to the public.
- It runs 7:30pm–9:30pm at the Conference Center at Temple Square.
Our thought bubble: I went to the last Christmas rehearsal years ago, and it was really interesting to watch the whole thing come together.
- "Deck the Halls" was sounding a bit dicey at the "fa la la la la" part, but it all worked out!
Also: The choir usually performs parts of the concert during the weekly "Music and the Spoken Word" the Sunday morning after the concert, which you can watch in person.
- You need to be seated by 9:15am to see that. The program starts at 9:30am and lasts a half hour.
