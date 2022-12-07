The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline 2023 Kilby Block Party
Kilby Block Party organizers announced the headliners Tuesday for next year's event: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Pavement.
Details: The Salt Lake City musical festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark from May 12–14 starting at noon each day.
- It will also feature performances from over 50 artists, including Ritt Momney and The Backseat Lovers.
- Next year's music festival will run longer and feature more performers than in previous years.
Flashback: The music festival started in 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, one of the oldest music venues in the city.
- Last year's marquee line-up included Phoebe Bridgers, Steve Lacy and Clairo over two days of music.
Kim's thought bubble: The supporting acts I'm most excited about next year are Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast and Cuco.
What's next: Ticket packages go on sale today at 10am.
- A general admission three-day pass costs about $234 including fees.
- VIP packages will range from $299 to $399.
1 tip to go: Don't wait to buy your tickets. Last year's event sold out in hours.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.