Kilby Block Party organizers announced the headliners Tuesday for next year's event: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Pavement.

Details: The Salt Lake City musical festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark from May 12–14 starting at noon each day.

It will also feature performances from over 50 artists, including Ritt Momney and The Backseat Lovers.

Next year's music festival will run longer and feature more performers than in previous years.

Flashback: The music festival started in 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, one of the oldest music venues in the city.

Last year's marquee line-up included Phoebe Bridgers, Steve Lacy and Clairo over two days of music.

Kim's thought bubble: The supporting acts I'm most excited about next year are Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast and Cuco.

What's next: Ticket packages go on sale today at 10am.

A general admission three-day pass costs about $234 including fees.

VIP packages will range from $299 to $399.

1 tip to go: Don't wait to buy your tickets. Last year's event sold out in hours.