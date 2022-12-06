Utah drivers called worst in the U.S.

A new report ranks Utah drivers the worst in the nation, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, an insurance comparison platform.

Methodology: QuoteWizard analyzed more than 10 million insurance quotes to compile the best and worst states for drivers and looked at each state's rate of four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Details: Among all 50 states, Utah ranked first for its number of speeding tickets, second for citations, fifth for accidents and eighth for DUIs, the report outlined.

Why it matters: As of late-October, more than 65 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed by Utah drivers, Axios Salt Lake City previously reported.

The big picture: Salt Lake City leaders introduced measures to reduce the rate of auto-pedestrian accidents this year like lowering the speed limit of 70% of streets from 25 mph to 20 mph.

The bottom line: Risky driving can also lead to higher insurance costs, according to Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst at QuoteWizard.

What they're saying: "Utah drivers have developed a pattern of dangerous driving behavior over the last year," VinZant tells Axios.

"If you live in an area that becomes known for getting a lot of accidents or speeding tickets or citations or DUIs that can affect everyone's insurance," he said.

Zoom out: This year, Utah was followed by California, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The best-driving state was Connecticut.

Flashback: Last year, the same analysis ranked Utah drivers as the sixth-worst in the U.S.