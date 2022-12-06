Celebrating Saint Nick's Day in Utah

Sinterklaas (Saint Nicholas) from Holland is greeted by families last week in Uerdingen, Germany. Photo: Ying Tang/Nur via Getty Images

🧤Erin here! Happy Saint Nick's Day — a holiday that is enthusiastically celebrated in many places that are not Utah!

Driving the news: In the Catholic and Orthodox liturgical calendars, Dec. 6 is the Feast of Saint Nicholas.

What's happening: Dec. 5–6 is mostly celebrated in Europe, with Wisconsin at the center of the U.S. party.

My Milwaukee-born husband hung our stockings last night, and we woke up to treats this morning. Other people put out shoes to collect sweets.

The big picture: The most famous celebration is probably the Alpine Krampusnacht, when a horned demon called Krampus acts as Saint Nick's "helper" and singles out naughty children to beat with sticks. (Now it's mostly costumed youth playing pranks and drinking.)

The intrigue: The Netherlands' St. Nick tradition is big but controversial, with revelers in blackface playing "Zwarte Piet" ("Black Pete") — a Black "servant" to Sinterklaas (Santa) who appeared in a storybook from the 1850s, when Holland was deep in the slave trade.

The UN has called on the Dutch to end the tradition and stick to Sinterklaas parades, presents and baked goods. But the backlash against the anti-racism campaign has gotten violent.

Nikolaos of Myra is a patron saint of Greece, and was himself Greek (even though he was born in the 3rd century in what is now Turkey). Decorated boats are a big deal there, and lots of people named Nick are celebrating their "name day" — the feast of a namesake saint.

Zoom in: There are a few ways to celebrate St. Nick's Day in Utah.

The Dutch Sinterklaasfeest was Monday night, but the Old Dutch Store at 2696 Highland Drive has loads of holiday goodies to enjoy at home (and they do not celebrate with blackface Pete).

Prophet Elias church in Holladay is observing the feast day 9am–11am at 5335 S. Highland Drive.

Santa Clara will host its annual "Samichlaus Abend" Swiss St. Nick's celebration for southern Utahns at 6pm today (Tuesday) at the town hall.