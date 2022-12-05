Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial

Data: Axios reader survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!

The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers.

The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective.

Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and official city descriptions do not always match what Google comes up with.

Flashback: The reasons for considering an area a coherent neighborhood can change dramatically over time.

Sugar House got its name from sugar beet processing, which hasn't happened there for about 150 years.

Calling Sugar House one neighborhood probably made a lot more sense when city blocks were contiguous along 1300 East from the Avenues down to city limits — back before a freeway cut the whole area in half.

Details: Most of your maps align closely with community council maps, with a bit of nibbling here and there.

No one knows where Central City ends and Liberty Wells begins — including, apparently, the city government, which recognizes community council boundaries that overlap by a half-mile north to south.

As defined by its community council and the Downtown Alliance, Downtown is a bit farther west, running up against I-15; your version stops at 400 West.

You left Brickyard out of Sugar House, which is reasonable since it basically looks like a satellite territory on the map.

Yes but: Two neighborhoods were more mercurial.

Liberty Heights is not represented by its own community council, so the most "official" map is from the realtors at Re/Max. Your map covers about triple the area.

Marmalade appears to be a "You know it when you see it" situation, with the city, the tourism bureau and readers all identifying different borders.

What's next: You can keep playing our interactive game!