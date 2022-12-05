3 hours ago - News

Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial

Erin Alberty
Data: Axios reader survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios
We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!

  • The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers.

The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective.

  • Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and official city descriptions do not always match what Google comes up with.

Flashback: The reasons for considering an area a coherent neighborhood can change dramatically over time.

  • Sugar House got its name from sugar beet processing, which hasn't happened there for about 150 years.
  • Calling Sugar House one neighborhood probably made a lot more sense when city blocks were contiguous along 1300 East from the Avenues down to city limits — back before a freeway cut the whole area in half.

Details: Most of your maps align closely with community council maps, with a bit of nibbling here and there.

  • No one knows where Central City ends and Liberty Wells begins — including, apparently, the city government, which recognizes community council boundaries that overlap by a half-mile north to south.
  • As defined by its community council and the Downtown Alliance, Downtown is a bit farther west, running up against I-15; your version stops at 400 West.
  • You left Brickyard out of Sugar House, which is reasonable since it basically looks like a satellite territory on the map.

Yes but: Two neighborhoods were more mercurial.

  • Liberty Heights is not represented by its own community council, so the most "official" map is from the realtors at Re/Max. Your map covers about triple the area.
  • Marmalade appears to be a "You know it when you see it" situation, with the city, the tourism bureau and readers all identifying different borders.

What's next: You can keep playing our interactive game!

