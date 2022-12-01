Data: Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Utah's southern rural counties achieved the highest voter turnout in the state during last month's midterm election, results show.

By the numbers: Overall, 64.2% of registered Utah voters turned out to vote. That's about 11% less than the turnout during the 2018 midterms.

Wayne County, home to 1,832 registered voters, had the highest voter turnout in the state (84%), followed by Garfield, Grand, and Kane counties, which each had 78%.

Tooele County had the lowest turnout at 59.1%.

Utah's largest county, Salt Lake, had a 65% turnout.

Of note: Similar trends were seen in Utah rural counties in 2018.

Why it matters: Nationally, Democrats and Republicans are eyeing rural voters in 2024, NPR reports.

One community organizer told NPR that Democrats gaining more votes in rural areas is key to their success even if they don't win those places outright.

This year, Democrats made gains with rural voters in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin in regions where Republicans were previously successful.

Between the lines: Ryan Cowley, the state's elections director, said statewide turnout was "pretty solid" for a midterm election, but "not great."