Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.

Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.

Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.

Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.

Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios.

State of play: The social club was founded by Salt Lake City natives and brothers George Cardon-Bystry and Charlie Cardon.

"We're younger, more dynamic, more progressive," he said. "We are not your grandfather's country club."

The social club aims to further Salt Lake City's nightlife, which has not kept up with its rapid population growth, according to Cardon-Bystry.

Edison House lounge and bar. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

Zoom out: Private clubs are making a resurgence in the U.S. among millennials due to the proliferation of remote work and digital burnout.

At Edison House, the median age of members is 37.

Zoom in: "It's exciting to see Salt Lake City jumping on the trend of a more youth-based social club scene that you'd see in Soho House," said Zack Bates, CEO of Private Club Marketing, which provides consulting services for private clubs.

He said Utah's capital is becoming increasingly attractive to young professionals for being business-friendly and for its affordability compared to top-tier cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Salt Lake City is already home to the prominent Alta Club, which was founded in 1883 — 13 years before Utah gained statehood.

What they're saying: "It's sort of an aesthetic that is not well represented in Utah," Boyack said, referring to Edison's expensive interiors and furnishings. "We've been sort of a medium market on the precipice of something bigger for a long time and, I think to me, [this] represents a huge step forward in that direction."

Edison House gym. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

How it works: Edison House memberships require a yearlong commitment. Members are vetted through an application process, interview and committee review.

By the numbers: Boyack declined to disclose its membership numbers, but Bates said a similarly sized club would aim to have 3,000 members.

Between the lines: Boyack said they are trying to be more inclusive of women, people of color and the LGBTQ community than traditional golf-centered country clubs.