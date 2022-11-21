Where to watch the World Cup in Salt Lake City

If there's one thing to know about Salt Lakers, it's that we love soccer and FIFA World Cup watch parties.

Zoom in: Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo, a San José native, will compete for Costa Rica's national team this year.

Here are a couple of places to watch the World Cup tournaments in Salt Lake City.

Duncan Burrell, co-owner of the joint bars, told Axios the crew has been preparing for this year's tournaments for a long time.

When: Starting this Sunday, they plan to open by 9am for all games, with the exception of Thanksgiving.

A large projector screen has been added inside Bar X for tournament watching. There are also four projectors inside Beer Bar, with additional TVs outside.

Details: Burell said a limited brunch menu will be offered for most games, ranging from a full breakfast ($14) to a housemade cinnamon roll ($5).

Of note: Under state law, alcohol can't be served until 10am.

Where: 161 East 200 South, Salt Lake City

This Salt Lake City pub is beefing up its staffing to show World Cup tournaments that start at noon and replays of morning games, bar owner Bridget Gordon told Axios.

The business contains 14 flat-screen TVs, according to its website.

Where: 31 East 400 South, Salt Lake City

The sports bar will also air the soccer tournaments, according to Brickyard manager Graycee Kennedy.

The bar does not have plans to host watch parties at the moment, but that may change depending on customers' enthusiasm, she said.

Where: 3000 Highland Drive, Millcreek